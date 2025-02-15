Invest Karnataka 2025 attracts Rs 10.27L crore commitment

BENGALURU: The four-day Global Investors’ Meet (GIM), Invest Karnataka 2025, has attracted Rs 10.27 lakh crore investment commitment, and it is likely to generate over six lakh jobs. The event, which concluded on Friday, saw major contribution (about 41% of total investments), in the renewable energy space, followed by manufacturing -- core (15%), sunrise sectors (14%), infrastructure and industrial/logistics parks (11%), general manufacturing (10%), and startup capital (9%).
Of the total investments, Rs 4.03 lakh crore comprises commitments that are recognised or announced and the rest -- Rs 6.23 lakh crore -- are based on MoUs signed, Industries Minister MB Patil said.
Patil told reporters that over 45% of these investments are in North Karnataka. This year, close to 75% of the total investments are outside Bengaluru. “Several companies have shown keen interest in large-scale investments. If these discussions bear fruit, the final investment figure could be even higher,” he said.
He expects that 70% of these investment commitments will be realised in the next few years. Patil said JSW Group committed Rs 1,20,000 crore investments across renewable energy, cement, steel and affiliate businesses, and Baldota Steel and Power announced Rs 54,000 crore investment for an integrated steel plant.
New Industrial Policy 2025-30 to create 20l jobs: minister
Lam Research announced Rs 10,000 crore investment for semiconductor equipment
manufacturing and R&D.Other prominent investments include Schneider Electric’s Rs 2,247 crore in electrical equipment manufacturing and research, Volvo’s Rs 1,400 crore to manufacture EV buses/trucks, Honda’s Rs 600 crore investment to manufacture EV two-wheelers, and Safran’s Rs 225 crore in aerospace production. Patil said the new Industrial Policy 2025-30 aims at generating 20 lakh jobs across various sectors.
He outlined plans for new industrial parks in Tumakuru and Vijayapura, a startup park in Hubballi, and deep-tech parks and Swift Cities in other parts of the state. These initiatives are expected to generate investments of Rs 1 lakh crore each, creating 1 lakh jobs per project. The KWIN City development project alone has seen 10 agreements signed with universities, the minister said.Vijayapura district has secured Rs 42,000 crore in investments.
North Karnataka will see continued investment opportunities in the coming days, the minister said.