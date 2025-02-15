Invest Karnataka 2025 attracts Rs 10.27L crore commitment

BENGALURU: The four-day Global Investors’ Meet (GIM), Invest Karnataka 2025, has attracted Rs 10.27 lakh crore investment commitment, and it is likely to generate over six lakh jobs. The event, which concluded on Friday, saw major contribution (about 41% of total investments), in the renewable energy space, followed by manufacturing -- core (15%), sunrise sectors (14%), infrastructure and industrial/logistics parks (11%), general manufacturing (10%), and startup capital (9%).

Of the total investments, Rs 4.03 lakh crore comprises commitments that are recognised or announced and the rest -- Rs 6.23 lakh crore -- are based on MoUs signed, Industries Minister MB Patil said.

Patil told reporters that over 45% of these investments are in North Karnataka. This year, close to 75% of the total investments are outside Bengaluru. “Several companies have shown keen interest in large-scale investments. If these discussions bear fruit, the final investment figure could be even higher,” he said.

He expects that 70% of these investment commitments will be realised in the next few years. Patil said JSW Group committed Rs 1,20,000 crore investments across renewable energy, cement, steel and affiliate businesses, and Baldota Steel and Power announced Rs 54,000 crore investment for an integrated steel plant.