Karnataka High Court lays down steps for name change

BENGALURU: Taking note of the hardship faced by parents or children seeking name change, the High Court of Karnataka has formulated a procedure for it in birth certificates till amendments are made to the Registration of Births and Deaths Act or the Rules.

Justice NS Sanjay Gowda passed this order while allowing a petition by two-year-old Adhrith Bhat, represented by his mother Deepika Bhat, from Ambalpady in Udupi, questioning the endorsement of November 4, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths in Udupi City Municipal Council, refusing to change his name as Shrijith Bhat in the birth certificate.

The court said that in fact, the Law Commission of Karnataka, in its 24th report regarding change of name submitted on July 20, 2013, favoured amendments to the Act and the Rules.

However, the legislature has not taken the matter further. The legislature should ensure that people seeking name change are not put to any hardship and evolve a procedure to change their records accordingly.