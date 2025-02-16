DyCM DK Shivakumar defends Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, rejects speculations on leadership change

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday asserted that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is the undisputed leader of the Congress party in Karnataka and emphasised that there is no need for anyone to make statements "misusing" his name.

His statement came in response to a section of party leaders, who have been pitching for Siddaramaiah to complete his full term as Chief Minister, stating that his leadership is crucial for the party to retain power in the next election, amid speculations about a potential leadership change in Karnataka later this year.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President, is a strong Chief Ministerial aspirant and has time and again made no secret of his ambition to become the CM.

"Siddaramaiah is our Chief Minister, he is our leader, we want him for all the polls. We want him for zilla panchayat, taluk panchayat, assembly and parliament polls. He is our leader," Shivakumar said in response to a question on statements that Siddaramaiah was indispensable to the party if it wanted to retain power in the next election.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Congress party has made Siddaramaiah Chief Minister twice. There is no need for anyone to misuse his name every day. He is our leader, the unquestioned leader of the Congress party. He is serving as Chief Minister for the second time and is doing a good job. I don't want him to become food for the media (speculations)."

Asked about statements made by party leaders, Shivakumar said, "there is no confusion, Congress party is observing everything, every day."