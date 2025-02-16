Karnataka eyes big gains as investors’ meet, airshow boosts growth

Two high-octane events held earlier this week ended on an optimistic note. The Global Investors Meet -Invest Karnataka 2025 attracted Rs 10.27 lakh crore in investment commitments, while the 15TH edition of India’s premier airshow, Aero India 2025, showcased a big leap ahead for the domestic defence manufacturing sector. However, the real action begins now, as accomplishing the task set out requires much time, effort and focus.

The biggest takeaway from the Global Investors’ Meet is that 75% of the investment commitments are for outside Bengaluru. That is a big gain for the state and a relief to the state capital, which can no longer cope with burgeoning growth.

Chock-a-block roads, which caused traffic congestion for several hours on high-density airport corridors during the air show, yet again proved the limitations of the city’s infrastructure and the administrators. Given the profile of the two big events that had attendees from around the world, traffic should have been managed more aptly to give an even better impression of Bengaluru and India. A lack of coordination between the military and civil authorities was evident.

Notwithstanding its infrastructure limitations, Bengaluru and Karnataka continue to be among the top investment destinations. The investors’ meet again proved it. The real challenge is not attracting investments to Bengaluru — which has already attained a global status and a critical mass to continue on its growth trajectory — but to spread it to lesser developed regions of the state to ensure equitable growth and development in Karnataka.