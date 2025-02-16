Kasturi Nagar residents take charge of reviving Channasandra Lake

BENGALURU: Residents of Kasturi Nagar in CV Raman Nagar have taken the initiative to save 6.19 acre of the Banaswadi-Channasandra (B Channasandra) Lake in CV Raman Nagar assembly constituency in Bengaluru East Taluk. After repeated appeals to the authorities fell on deaf ears, the residents, with support from an NGO, initiated fencing the lake’s buffer zone.

According to residents, the lake originally spanned 19.17 acre as per the forest department records. However, due to rampant encroachment, its size has drastically reduced, with parts of the lake being used to dump debris, plastic waste, and even burn garbage.

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) began developing the Kasturi Nagar Layout in 1989, forming it on about 6.35 acres of the lake area. Earlier, 4 acres had a;ready been taken over by the Railway Department.

“Construction debris and plastic waste were regularly dumped in the lake, and there were even incidents of bodies being dumped in the past,” said Abhijith MS, a member of the Kasturi Nagar Lake Rescue Team. “The Kasturi Nagar Welfare Association and Lake Rescue Team approached BBMP and BDA for help, but the agencies did not respond.