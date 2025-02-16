Playing politics in religion doesn’t make one Hindu, says actor Prakash Raj

MANGALURU: Actor Prakash Raj on Saturday said mixing politics with religious worship does not make one a ‘real Hindu’. Raj, who was visiting Mangaluru, was responding to a media query on his morphed image of taking a dip at Maha Kumbh Mela.

“I don’t believe in religion. Mixing politics even in religious matters does not make them real Hindus. They trolled me using an edited AI-generated picture with an objectionable caption. Spreading falsehood or misinformation on WhatsApp universities just because a person criticises a government or an individual is being done by people like Prashanth Sambargi. We have filed a case against him. AI is a wonderful technology, but using it to morph a person’s image is an offence,” he said.

To another query on the state government not having funds for development work, he said, “In an electoral process or in politics, Opposition does not win, but the ruling party loses. If Congress has come to power now, means it is them who will lose next. How they are governing matters. If the government is at loss, we need to question.

Where are you failing? A government or a nation runs with citizens’ money. A few days ago, the Supreme Court asked whether ‘freebies are creating a class of parasites, people not willing to work’. If so, does waiving off corporate loans also make them parasites? Instead of looking at which party governs the state, we must question how the taxpayers’ money is utilised by governments.”