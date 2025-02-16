Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reveals plan to lay Bengaluru- Kempegowda airport rail project

‘Will take steps to increase B’luru’s rail network’

“Without this, progress will be slow. People have high hopes, and to realise them, we need a strong technical team,” Ashwini Vaishnaw added.

“We will submit a proposal to the state government. If it agrees, we will depute railway officials to K-RIDE to expedite the project,” the minister said.

He said another major challenge was the failure of tenders for train sets (rolling stock) three times. “I conducted a detailed review this morning. The Railways will soon propose to supply trains for the Bengaluru suburban rail project,” Vaishnaw said, expressing dissatisfaction over K-RIDE’s tenders. He made a presentation on the circular rail project around Bengaluru.

The concept has been finalised and if implemented, it will help the city ease traffic congestion. “Bengaluru is connected by seven railway spokes. About a year ago, we introduced the idea of a circular rail network,” he said.

Vaishnaw said that his ministry will take steps to increase Bengaluru’s rail network area to take more trains and dispatch them from the present 200 trains per day to 400 per day in around six years in a phased manner. This will help abolish the waiting list.

Centre has nothing to do with Metro fare hike: Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw took strong exception to the Congress government in the state blaming the Centre for Metro fare hike.

“The fact is that the responsibility lies with the state government. Metro projects are basically governed by state governments as they will be knowing the ground realities with powers to make decisions.

So, question the CM to know the reasons for Metro fare hike. The Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) was not formed by Delhi. A proposal should be prepared by the state government. The state is responsible for Metro services,” he clarified.

Karnataka High Court allows felling of 2,518 trees in B’luru

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has permitted felling of 2,518 trees -- 1,988 by Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited for its suburban rail project and 530 for expansion of Air Force Command Hospital -- in the city.K-RIDE and the hospital should cut trees in compliance with the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act, 1976, with Rules of 1977 and also by adhering to the conditions imposed by the BBMP tree officer and the court, including compensatory afforestation, it said. A division bench of Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice MI Arun passed the order on interlocutory applications on cutting trees for both projects. P3