BWSSB steps up campaign to boost Cauvery water connections in Bengaluru's outer areas

BENGALURU: In an effort to reduce reliance on water tankers and borewells for drinking water during summer, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has intensified its campaign to encourage residents, particularly in apartment complexes in Bengaluru’s outer areas, to apply for Cauvery water connections.

A senior BWSSB official stated that following directives from Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) DK Shivakumar, the board is preparing to address potential water scarcity during the upcoming summer. “Officials in the 110 villages recently merged with BBMP have been instructed to conduct a special Cauvery connection campaign to reduce dependence on groundwater in areas outside the city,” the official said.

Earlier, BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasat Manohar held a meeting with office bearers of the Bengaluru Apartment Federation to discuss water supply concerns. ”The Apartment Federation cooperated well last summer by managing available water. With the implementation of the fifth phase of Cauvery Water Supply Scheme, we now have enough water to meet the demand. BWSSB is ready to supply this water to apartments,” he added.

So far, 2,643 apartments have applied for water connections through the Cauvery Water Connection Campaign, and demand notices have been issued. However, about 1,252 apartments are yet to apply. A list of apartments that have applied and those that have haven’t will be published,” the official said.

The BWSSB Chief also highlighted the increasing dependence on groundwater in the city’s outer areas. According to an IISc report, groundwater levels are expected to decline during the summer. Based on this, the board has been directed to undertake a special campaign to provide Cauvery connection to slums, densely populated areas and apartments.