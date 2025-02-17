Education department takes steps to shut liquor stores near schools in Karnataka

CHITRADURGA/DAVANAGERE: As per the directions of the Juvenile Justice Committee of the Karnataka High Court the department of the school education has issued a circular to all its education districts directing it to find any schools situated within the vicinity of the liquor shops.

It states that, if there are any liquor shops near schools/colleges and causes problems in education and management, the concerned educational institutions have been asked to file a complaint with the Excise Department and action will be taken in this regard by the Excise Department.

It has been stated that the Education Department should coordinate with the Karnataka State Mental Health Authority, Narcotics Control Bureau and the Excise Department Commissioner to formulate an action plan to create awareness among the public, school children and parents about addiction.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction Chitradurga Manjunath said that, “We have directed all the schools in Chitradurga district to report about the presence of the liquor stores or the shops selling tobacco products to the excise department and himself, so that the issue can be settled”.