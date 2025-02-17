HD Deve Gowda has become a cheerleader for BJP, Modi: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday called former PM and Rajya Sabha member HD Deve Gowda as a “cheerleader” for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Claiming that Gowda, as an RS member, was not raising issues related to irrigation works in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said the people here expect the JDS patriarch to speak out on issues concerning the state.

“Gowda used to always raise issues related to Karnataka, irrespective of the political party in the Centre. But now he has become a cheerleader for the BJP and the PM, which is unfortunate,” he said. Siddaramaiah said he will support Gowda on his concern over the linking of the Cauvery and Krishna rivers.

“Me and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar will extend our support to your fight. The entire Karnataka will be with you. But at the same time, there is a need to complete old irrigation projects before taking up a new one,’’ he said.

Slamming the Union government, the CM said it has done injustice to Karnataka in many issues, including devolution of taxes, compensation paid during natural disasters, drinking water and railway projects. The CM appealed to Gowda to leave politics aside and come forward to work for the welfare of the Kannada language, Kannadigas and Karnataka.