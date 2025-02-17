If women are unhappy, society will stay impoverished, says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

BENGALURU: A country or a society where women are unhappy will always remain impoverished, said The Art of Living Foundation founder and global peace leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in his inaugural address at the 10th International Women’s Conference here on Sunday.

Over three days, voices from different walks of life will build a powerful dialogue on breaking barriers, rediscovering the self, and embracing well-being, a press release said.

In a special session on the ‘Role of Creativity in the Mind and Consciousness’, actress Sonakshi Sinha said, “Growing up, art was meditative for me—it flowed naturally. The moment I entered here, I felt a shift in my energy. Creativity thrives where people strive to be and do better.”

From the military to a creative space, Noorah Abdullah, head of following and coordinator, General Sport Authority, Bahrain, shared her transformation. “In the military, creativity had no place—we simply followed orders. With The Art of Living, I found the freedom to create and realised true creativity serves the community.”

Underlining the importance of rest and balance in the lives of women, Bhanumathi Narasimhan, chairperson and the force behind the International Women’s Conference, said, “As women, we are in a hurry to achieve more and get more done. This is the time to relax and just be. When you are relaxed, then you can achieve more.”

Hon Akie Abe, former first lady of Japan, echoed Sri Sri’s vision for a violence-free world, reflecting on personal tragedy. “I have heard Gurudev say that inside every culprit, there is a victim. Instead of hating the person who took my husband’s life, can I have compassion? Can I help prevent such violence?”