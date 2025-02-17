Panel formed to speed up Bengaluru Business Corridor project land acquisition

BENGALURU: With land acquisition for the Rs 27,000-crore Bengaluru Business Corridor (previously known as Peripheral Ring Road) project proving to be never ending and highly contentious, the tender to be called to build the much-delayed project has been delayed.

To speed it up, the state government on Friday issued a government order, constituting a special committee to tackle the issue and find a solution.

The committee will have the additional chief secretary of the Urban Development Department as chairman with the BDA commissioner and principal secretaries of the law, finance and revenue (disaster management) departments among its members.

The 73.03-km circular project, coming up on 2,560 acres of land, was proposed 20 years ago to decongest Bengaluru. It will connect Tumakuru Road to Hosur Road by crossing Doddaballapur Road, Ballari Road and Old Madras Road. However, land losers, mostly farmers, demand a much higher compensation (market value) than the package proposed by BDA, bringing the acquisition process to a standstill.