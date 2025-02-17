Third maternal death in Ballari in 15 days

BALLARI: In yet another case of maternal death reported from Ballari district, a 25-year-old new mother, Gangamma from Kakkabevanalli village in Ballari taluk, died on February 14. Gangamma gave birth to a baby boy on January 6 and developed variations in her health following which she was admitted to Ballari Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS). After recovering a little, she was shifted to the district hospital where she died on February 14.

Sources said that this is the third maternal death within a span of 15 days in Ballari district. In all the three deaths, the deceased were not admitted as high-risk pregnancy cases, it is said. Hospital authorities said a 23-year-old patient from Siruguppa taluk died after giving birth due to a panic attack. However, her relatives alleged negligence by doctors as the cause for her death.

Venkatesh Reddy, a social activist in Ballari, said maternal deaths in Ballari district are continuing and doctors should take responsibility for the deaths. “From February 1 to 14, three new mothers died and in all three cases, the patients were not admitted as high-risk pregnancy cases.

The district administration has announced many programmes like social media awareness, labour room visits and counselling with noted doctors to reduce maternal deaths. The BIMS administration seems to have totally failed and negligence on the part of doctors cannot be ruled out. Proper and timely treatment can save lives of patients,” he said.

It may be recalled here that five maternal deaths were reported within a span of one month last November. The deaths allegedly took place after the patients were administered a banned IV glucose.