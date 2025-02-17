White-topping to create global-class roads: Dy CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar stated that white-topping is being implemented under the ‘Brand Bengaluru Sugama Sanchar Yojana’ to develop international-standard roads in the city. He announced this while inspecting ongoing works at Rajajinagar, Jalahalli, Basavanagudi, Nettakallappa Circle, Kodigehalli, Hennur and RT Nagar.

Shivakumar emphasised that the government is investing Rs 1,700 crore in the project to build durable roads that are expected to last 30 years. “Under this initiative, white-topping will be carried out on 97 roads covering a total of 150 km across the city, divided into 14 packages”, he said.

He further stated that the project is being executed in coordination with government agencies like BBMP, BWSSB, BDA and BESCOM. Necessary provision for cables and power lines are being made, ensuring that digging will not be permitted on these white-topped roads. The project has been given an 11-month deadline for completion. In its second phase, an additional 450 km of roads will be white-topped. “Once all phases are completed, Bengaluru will have a total of 1,700 km of white-topped roads,” he said.

‘Let Railway Min do his work’

Replying to a media query about Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s veiled jibe on the proposed tunnel road project -- where he suggested that while it may offer a short-term solution, a robust railway network is essential to decongest a city like Bengaluru, Shivakumar questioned why similar tunnel road projects are being allowed in Maharashtra.

“What does the proposed tunnel road in Bengaluru have to do with him (Vaishnaw)? Let him do work related to his department (railways),” he said.

“We have implemented the Cauvery 5th Phase drinking water project to ensure Bengaluru does not face a water crisis. People should come forward and get water connections,” he added.