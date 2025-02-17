Your chips packets can be used to build a house!

BENGALURU: While many of us toss aside plastic packets after munching on chips or biscuits, a Bengaluru-based start-up, Unified Intelligence Private Limited, is transforming these multi-layered plastic packets into sustainable building materials. The company collects plastic waste and turns it into bricks, wall panels, and even houses, offering an innovative solution to plastic pollution.

Plastic, especially multi-layered packaging, is known for being difficult to recycle due to its volume and low intensity. It is challenging to separate and process, making it not a viable option for most recycling efforts economically.

“You need a lot of plastic packets to make even one kilogram, but it has low value, so scrap collectors often avoid it. This waste is often discarded without being properly recycled. To tackle this issue, we aim to increase the value of this waste by turning it into high-performance products,” explained Sushma Joseph, a representative from the company.

Plastic’s main problem is that it does not react with nature, but this also makes it ideal for building material because it does not absorb water and is resistant to decay, she added.

The process involves shredding, cleaning, and compressing the plastic waste at low temperatures. The material then fuses into dense, durable sheets that are used to create honeycomb-like wall panels. These panels, each measuring eight feet by four feet, costs Rs 10,000 for each unit and are highly durable and can be assembled on-site to build structures like a 2-bedroom house in just seven days, even in heavy rain.

“The company is currently working with waste collectors to gather plastic waste, but challenges remain in ensuring widespread recycling,” Sushma told TNIE, adding that they still need greater demand to make the recycling loop complete. The company, operating from Horamavu, plans to set up local collection hubs and empower entrepreneurs within those communities to increase plastic recycling at scale.