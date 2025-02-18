CM Siddaramaiah to present 16th budget on March 7

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present the state budget for 2025-26 on March 7. The size of his 16th budget is expected to be over Rs 4 lakh crore.

Revealing this to reporters here on Monday, Siddaramaiah said the budget session will begin on March 3 with the governor’s address. After a discussion on the budget, he will give his reply by March-end.

Siddaramaiah has presented 15 budgets so far. He presented eight budgets as chief minister and seven as deputy CM and finance minister, which is a record in Karnataka.

Former CM Ramakrishna Hegde had the record of presenting 13 budgets till Siddaramaiah presented his 14th in 2023.

Asked why many beneficiaries have not received money under Gruhalakshmi and Anna Bhagya schemes, the CM said he will not stop the schemes. “If there is any delay, I will ask my officials to look into it,’’ he added.

On Metro fare hike, he said the Union government had constituted a committee headed by a retired high court judge, which recommended the hike.

The CM said that his government is ready to hold zilla and taluk panchayat elections anytime. The elections will be held as per Supreme Court’s order.

‘It is up to high command’

About the buzz over change of guard in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that it is up to the Congress high command. It will decide, he added.