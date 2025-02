MYSURU: A man allegedly murdered his mother, wife and son and later ended his life by hanging himself at his apartment in Mysuru on Monday. Police said Chethan, 45, his wife Rupali, 43, son Kushal, 15, and mother Priyamvadha, 62, were found dead at ‘Sankalpa Serene’ apartment in Visvesvaraya Nagar on Mysuru-Mananthavadi highway.

Chethan left a note stating that he took the extreme step because of financial problems and he was responsible for the death of his family members.

While Chetan’s body was found hanging from the ceiling, the bodies of his wife and son were found on the floor. His mother’s body was found on the floor of an adjacent flat where she lived.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Chethan allegedly gave food laced with poison to his family members, tied their hands and legs and later smothered them to death with pillows. Before ending his life, Chethan called his brother Bharat, who lives in the US, around 4 am and told him that he was committing suicide. Bharat immediately alerted Rupali’s parents, who live in Kuvempunagar. By the time Chethan’s in-laws arrived, all four were found dead.

City police commissioner Seema Latkar, DCP M Muthuraj and Vidyaranyapura inspector Mohit visited the apartment. Latkar told reporters that Chethan hailed from Hassan. He was a labour contractor and used to send workers to Saudi Arabia.

“He purchased the apartment in 2019. His son was a Class 10 student. Chethan’s elder brother lives abroad. He called Rupali’s parents early Monday and asked them to rush to Chetan’s apartment. When they came to the apartment, the four were dead. Chethan and his family visited Gorur temple in Hassan district on Sunday evening. The autopsy report will be ready in two days. It will reveal the cause of death,” Latkar said.

A case has been registered based on a complaint by Rupali’s father Sethuram.