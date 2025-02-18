Eggs, bananas to replace peanut chikki in Karnataka school midday meals

BENGALURU: Following reports that peanut chikki, which are provided to school children as supplementary nutrition along with midday meals, are high in sugar and unsaturated fats, the Department of School Education and Literary issued orders on Monday to give only eggs and bananas as supplementary nutrition.

The order cited a letter by Additional Commissioner of school education, Kalaburagi district, which stated that there is unsaturated fats and high sugar levels in chikkis. If they are not stored properly and distributed to school children, it may have adverse effect on their health.

The order also cited another letter by Additional Commissioner of Dharwad, who brought to the notice of the DSEL that chikkis which were not stored properly and also those which had crossed expiration dates were being distributed to children. He had also advised the department to stop distribution of peanut chikki along with midday meal.

Considering this, the DSEL has ordered to supply only eggs and bananas as supplementary nutrition, directing the commissioner of the department to issue separate guidelines in this connection.