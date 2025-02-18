Kumbh Mela participation matter of faith, says PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi

UDUPI: ‘’Devotion is a personal matter, and those who are devoted will go to Mahakumbh. Even I will go after the rush comes down as there is a lot of crowd now,’’ said PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi.
He was responding to reporters here on Monday when his reaction was sought on an alleged dilemma within Congress as some leaders have defied the ritual as meaningless, while others are heading to Prayagraj to take the holy dip.
Jarkiholi said devotion is a personal matter and of those leaving from Mangaluru, 50% are Congress workers. “This is not a celebration confined to one party. We respect everyone’s faith and will not obstruct it. This is about people’s faith, love and trust’’, he said. He elaborated that a train has already departed from Mangaluru with many Congress workers heading to Kumbh Mela.
On Siddaramaiah serving a full term as chief minister, Jarkiholi said, “Deciding who becomes CM or not is beyond our level. We are not the ones who make someone the CM; we are spectators just like you.’’
On AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement on the Kumbh Mela and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s participation, Jarkiholi said it is not possible to stop those who wish to attend the Kumbh Mela based on Kharge’s statement.
Participation is a personal choice, and many are going. There is no confusion on this -- faith is an individual matter, he said when reporters reminded him about his stature as a progressive leader.
On Shivakumar’s appeal to Congress leaders to stop ‘’misusing’’ Siddaramaiah’s name, Jarkiholi said, “This is an internal party issue that should be discussed within the party. We will address it internally and resolve any concerns if they arise.’’