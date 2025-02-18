Kumbh Mela participation matter of faith, says PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi

UDUPI: ‘’Devotion is a personal matter, and those who are devoted will go to Mahakumbh. Even I will go after the rush comes down as there is a lot of crowd now,’’ said PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi.

He was responding to reporters here on Monday when his reaction was sought on an alleged dilemma within Congress as some leaders have defied the ritual as meaningless, while others are heading to Prayagraj to take the holy dip.

Jarkiholi said devotion is a personal matter and of those leaving from Mangaluru, 50% are Congress workers. “This is not a celebration confined to one party. We respect everyone’s faith and will not obstruct it. This is about people’s faith, love and trust’’, he said. He elaborated that a train has already departed from Mangaluru with many Congress workers heading to Kumbh Mela.