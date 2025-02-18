Minister Rajanna accuses Shivakumar of misusing AICC name amid ongoing spat

BENGALURU: The spat between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s coterie of ministers and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar continued on Monday. Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna, a Siddaramaiah loyalist, hit back at Shivakumar, who had asked party leaders not to misuse the chief minister’s name.

“I have not misused anyone’s name. It is a fact that he (Shivakumar) misuses the AICC name all the time and he should not do it for everything,” Rajanna told reporters.

Later interacting with the media, Shivakumar refused to reply to Rajanna, saying, “I don’t want to comment on it now. I am off to a party event in Kerala. After that I am heading to Rajasthan to attend the ministers’ meeting. I will comment once I am back.”

But Shivakumar’s brother-in-law and Kunigal MLA Dr HD Ranganath said Rajanna, being a senior leader, should not air his opinions publicly. “If he has any issue he can raise it with the high command,” he added.

Rajanna said, “I have not misused Siddaramaiah’s name. Have I misused his name and built four houses each in Sadashiva Nagar, Dollars’ Colony, or in my place Tumakuru? I don’t need to use his name. It is not an accusation that he (DKS) is misusing the name of AICC. It is a fact.”

Rajanna said he does not need lessons from anyone. “I have worked for the party for 50 years. I will speak about things that will have a good, not bad, effect,” he claimed.

Rajanna said he is not stubborn about Siddaramaiah completing his full term as chief minister. “Full term, short term is all the high command’s decision as Siddaramaiah said in the CLP meeting,” he said.