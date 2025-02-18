MLC BK Hariprasad appointed as Congress state incharge of Haryana amid internal strife

BENGALURU: In a significant development, former AICC general secretary and MLC BK Hariprasad has been appointed Congress state incharge of Haryana. The appointment comes at a time when the party is grappling with its inability to secure victory in the state’s recent elections.
Hariprasad, who has a long association with Congress having served as general secretary in charge of Haryana earlier, brings with him a vast experience of overseeing 16 states as a general secretary and four states as a secretary.
His appointment signals the party’s intent to address deep divisions within its ranks in Haryana, particularly the rift between the influential Hooda family and former Union minister Kumari Selja.
The party has faced significant internal strife in the state, hampering its ability to mount a unified challenge against the ruling BJP. Hariprasad has long been seen as the AICC’s go-to leader for states undergoing tumultuous times, and his expertise in handling delicate political situations will be crucial in Haryana.
He voiced concerns over lack of transparency in the election system, which has become a recurring issue for Congress. He highlighted the growing number of additional names in the electoral process, suggesting that the system needs an overhaul to ensure fairness and clarity.
He is scheduled to visit Haryana on Tuesday, where he will hold a key meeting to address pressing issues. Asked about his confidence in turning the tide for Congress, he said, “We are prepared to take everyone along. Our goal is to rejuvenate Congress and rebuild it from the ground up.”
Grassroots push
He stressed on the Congress’ robust presence at the grassroots level across the state, in contrast to BJP, which he noted had only been a tangible force in Haryana for the last 3-4 terms. “The results in this kind of an election are a foregone conclusion. But we are not giving up. We have 38 seats, and we will continue to serve as a strong opposition.”
On political developments in Karnataka and the contentious Backward Commission report, which has cost taxpayers nearly Rs 170-180 crore, he said it should be tabled in the legislature and debated. “This report must be discussed openly, as it concerns public money,” he asserted.
Hariprasad’s leadership in Haryana will be pivotal in shaping the party’s strategy for the upcoming months.