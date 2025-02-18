MLC BK Hariprasad appointed as Congress state incharge of Haryana amid internal strife

BENGALURU: In a significant development, former AICC general secretary and MLC BK Hariprasad has been appointed Congress state incharge of Haryana. The appointment comes at a time when the party is grappling with its inability to secure victory in the state’s recent elections.

Hariprasad, who has a long association with Congress having served as general secretary in charge of Haryana earlier, brings with him a vast experience of overseeing 16 states as a general secretary and four states as a secretary.

His appointment signals the party’s intent to address deep divisions within its ranks in Haryana, particularly the rift between the influential Hooda family and former Union minister Kumari Selja.

The party has faced significant internal strife in the state, hampering its ability to mount a unified challenge against the ruling BJP. Hariprasad has long been seen as the AICC’s go-to leader for states undergoing tumultuous times, and his expertise in handling delicate political situations will be crucial in Haryana.

He voiced concerns over lack of transparency in the election system, which has become a recurring issue for Congress. He highlighted the growing number of additional names in the electoral process, suggesting that the system needs an overhaul to ensure fairness and clarity.