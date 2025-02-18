Public outcry against proposed power tariff hike for pension contributions

BENGALURU: Consumers and industries strongly opposed the proposal made by Electricity Supply Corporations Limited (Escoms) to hike power tariff by 67 paise, 50 per cent of which (35 paise) will be to contribute as pension and gratuity (P&G) of employees, recruited before 2006.

During the public hearing organised by Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) on Monday, consumers chorused their opinion that P&G should be borne by the government. They also voiced that they should not be burdened for the government’s Gruha Jyothi Scheme.

An energy department official said, “All ESCOMs have sought for a uniform tariff hike of 67 paise, of which 50% will go to P&G. If KERC agrees it will be listed as a separate column in the bills generated.”

In 2006, a tripartite agreement was drawn on financial management between employees union and association, the state government and the KPTCL and ESCOMs. Each was decided to contribute and share one-third of the amount collected. Later, on January 1, 2022, the government issued directions that its one-third contribution to the power sector management be collected from consumers in the tariff.