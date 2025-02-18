Revenue officials survey HDK’s farmland in Bidadi

BENGALURU: Revenue department officials on Monday conducted a survey of Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s farm land at Kethaganahalli in Bidadi hobli of Ramanagara district following directions of the Karnataka High Court over allegations of encroachment of government land.

Social activists had complained that 14 acres of government land had been encroached by Kumaraswamy. The high court had directed the revenue department to submit a report, while the government had formed a special investigation team to investigate allegations of land encroachment by Kumaraswamy.

Revenue officials, led by Revenue Inspector Prakash and Village Accountant Vishalakshi, inspected over 35 survey numbers. They surveyed over 110 acres registered in the names of Kumaraswamy, his sister Anusuya Manjunath -- wife of Bengaluru Rural BJP MP Dr CN Manjunath, and their relative and former minister DC Thammanna. They will submit a report to the deputy commissioner.

Former Mandya MP late G Made Gowda had alleged that Thammanna had encroached over 14 acres of government land under various survey numbers in Kethaganahalli.

In 2014, the Lokayukta ordered the revenue department to conduct a thorough investigation, and this order was upheld by the high court. Social activist SR Hiremath had filed a contempt of court petition, alleging that the government had not complied with the high court’s order. Later, the high court directed the government to submit a report on the action taken.