Caste census will be made public: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the state government will publish the Socio-Economic and Education Survey report, also known as the caste census. Ahead of the State budget, he met backward classes and minority community leaders on Tuesday.

The Karnataka Backward Classes Federation, in its memorandum, demanded that the state government implement the caste census report and increase reservation to 75 per cent. They also wanted the government to allocate Rs 10,000 crore for various boards and corporations that concern the backward classes.

Siddaramaiah told reporters the caste census report is done scientifically and will be implemented. There is no need to doubt it, he said, adding that the government had received the report and it would be implemented in the coming days. The report will help them initiate schemes for certain sectors, but some people are not able to understand this and are opposing it, he said.

The CM also said the government is committed to bringing the poor, women, minorities and backward classes into the mainstream. There is discrimination among backward classes which needs to be addressed too, he said, assuring that priority would be given to nomadic communities.