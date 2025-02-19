Guarantees won’t stop at any cost, says HM Revanna

UDUPI: State president of the Guarantee Implementation Committee HM Revanna here on Tuesday said the five guarantee schemes will not stop at any cost.

For a state like Karnataka, which has a budget of Rs 4 lakh crore, reserving Rs 52,000 crore for five guarantee schemes is not a big deal, he said.

After a progress review meeting in Udupi, he said that all rumours about the flagship schemes being stopped are false. “The guarantee schemes will continue as other states are seeing it as a ‘Karnataka model’,” he said.

During the progress review meeting in Udupi with various department officials connected to implementing the five guarantees, he directed the officials to work hard to implement the schemes successfully.

He said for the Gruhalakshmi scheme, Rs 648.52 crore was spent in Udupi district so far benefiting 2.24 lakh women. Rs 80.45 crore was spent under the Shakthi scheme that benefitted 2.16 crore women passengers in Udupi district. For the Gruha Jyothi scheme, Rs 342.16 crore has been spent benefitting 3.39 lakh people in the district. From Anna Bhagya and Yuva Nidhi schemes, several people benefited, he said presenting the figures.

He said Congress governments have been implementing pro-people programmes and welfare schemes, while BJP fanned only communal rigidities. “During the previous government led by BJP in the state, people suffered from economic difficulties. But Congress helped the people through the five guarantee schemes and empowered women too,” he said.

On complaints of some women not getting the Gruha Lakshmi scheme amount in their bank accounts, he said there is no need to worry. “The amount for three months that is due from November, 2024 till January 2025 will be credited within four to five days as it was already released yesterday’’ he said.