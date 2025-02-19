Headmaster makes students clean drain, panel starts probe in Karnataka

YADGIR: In a shocking incident, a group of students of Government Higher Primary School was asked to clean the drain and the surrounding area of the school borewell, sparking a row, in Yadgir on Tuesday.

According to reports, it has been identified that the school headmaster instructed the students to do so. Immediately after learning about the incident through a video that had gone viral where it was seen that students were cleaning the drain, Deputy Director of School Education C S Mudhol instructed the Block Education Officer (BEO) of Shahapur taluk to visit the spot and took necessary action.

BEO of Shahapur Y H Haragi told TNIE over phone that it was prima facie proved that the headmaster of the school had instructed the schoolchildren to clear the garbage that fell in front of the school as well as the surrounding area of the borewell.

The BEO said that he has issued a show-cause notice to the headmaster and has appointed a committee comprising of coordinating officer of BEO office Shahapur Renuka Patil, education convener of BEO office Shahapur Mallikarjun and the community resource person of the community resource centre Kurkunda Malakappa for holding inquiry and to submit a report at the earliest.

When this correspondent brought the matter to the notice of member of Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Shashidhar Kosambe, who is in charge of Yadgir district, he contacted the officials of the School Education Department of Yadgir and enquired about the incident.

Based on the information provided by the officials, Kosambe said that the Commission for the Protection of Child Rights has registered a suo motu case. He also added that he has asked the deputy director of the School Education department to visit the school on Wednesday and submit a report to the commission.