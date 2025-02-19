Issue B khatas to site owners in illegal layouts CM Siddaramaiah to officials

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday directed deputy commissioners, chief executive officers of zilla panchayats and other revenue officials to start issuing B khatas to those who own sites and houses in unauthorised residential layouts. This will be a one-time settlement scheme and the CM directed the officials to launch this campaign immediately. He has set a deadline of three months.

In a video conference with officials, Siddaramaiah said there is a need to put an end to issues faced by owners of sites and houses in unauthorised and revenue layouts in villages, towns and cities.

Ahead of his budget presentation on March 7, the state can expect to generate some revenue by issuing B khatas. The CM said there are unauthorised layouts in cities, towns and villages. The government will not allow such layouts to come up in the state henceforth. “We have passed a law. Officials have to understand this,’’ he added. He said if any unauthorised layout comes up, action will be taken against DCs and town planning officials.

Referring to middlemen and realtors who mislead innocent property buyers, the CM stressed the need to end this menace.

He said the government would not get any revenue from unauthorised layouts. Even the local bodies are not getting any revenue from them. Site and house owners in such layouts do not pay taxes.

However, those who have constructed houses or purchased sites in such layouts should not be penalised or harassed. This is a one-time settlement scheme and it should benefit them as well, the CM said.