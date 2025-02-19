Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao dismisses speculation on leadership change in Karnataka

BAGALKOT: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has dismissed speculation surrounding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s tenure, stating that there is no need for discussion on leadership change. “Why should we discuss a change when there is already a chief minister? Siddaramaiah has served a full term before and is currently in office. There is no need to speculate about another CM,” he said.

Addressing the media during a private visit here on Tuesday, he attributed such discussions to mere gossip and said that there is no dissent within the party. “Some individuals may express opinions, but that does not determine what will happen next,” he added. Addressing concerns over the delay in fund disbursement for guarantee schemes, he assured that all pending funds would be released by March.

“Our government keeps its promises. In government schemes, often funds are released in intervals of two to four months. While I am not saying the delay is right, the money will be disbursed shortly,” he stated.

On reports of the government planning to close down some universities, the minister said that universities should be established with a scientific approach, keeping students’ interests at the forefront, rather than for political gains or personal prestige.

He stressed the need for adequate funding to ensure smooth functioning of universities. “Quality education must be the priority. Students should take pride in studying at these institutions, and universities should earn recognition through academic excellence,” he said, adding that the cabinet sub-committee is keenly looking into these aspects.