Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao opens 100-bed hospital in Karnataka's Bagalkot

BAGALKOT: Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao inaugurated the 100-bed state-of-the-art Aski Super Speciality Hospital and Research Centre here on Tuesday.

He appreciated the hospital for incorporating modern technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to provide better medical care. “It is a commendable initiative. It will inspire many and benefit people in rural areas. Bagalkot is emerging as a medical hub,” he said and underscored the need for a government medical college in the district.

“Bagalkot must have a government medical college. I support this initiative and will discuss it with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the minister of medical education. I came here for private hospitals and medical colleges, but the next time, I hope I can inaugurate a government medical college,” he added.

Former IT-BT minister S R Patil said Bagalkot is gaining popularity in the medical field. “If there is one district in North Karnataka that excels in healthcare, it is Bagalkot. The district is home to excellent doctors,” he said.

Shivalingeshwar Mahaswamiji of Charantimath expressed hope that the hospital would bring relief to those in need. “This world-class facility offers comprehensive healthcare services,” he said.

Founder and CMO, of Aski Hospital, Dr Preeti Aski said the facility, once fully operational, is expected to generate 450 high-tech job opportunities for the people of North Karnataka.