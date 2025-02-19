Karnataka

Set right Kannada KAS Q-paper: Karnataka Rakshana Vedike

KRV leader TA Narayana Gowda highlighted that if the government continues to delay, many aspiring candidates will age out and be barred from taking the exam, putting their future at risk.
Members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike raise slogans in protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Tuesday
BENGALURU: Members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike led by TA Narayana Gowda, along with Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) aspirants, protested at Freedom Park here on Tuesday. They alleged that the state has meted out injustice to the candidates who took up the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) exam in the Kannada language.

Addressing the media, Gowda, said, “Even earlier, Kannada students faced issues as there were problems in translation in the question paper. We appealed to the government to hold a re-examination so that the Kannada students are not affected. However, even in the re-examination, they have made mistakes and there were issues related to translation.”

He said they had insisted that the question paper be set in the Kannada language first, as Kannada is the administrative language of Karnataka and then it be translated into English. But it has not been followed and caused inconvenience to many Kannada aspirants and many from rural Karnataka are affected, he said.

Gowda pointed out that if the government keeps postponing like this, there will be many aspirants who will be unable to appear due to their age, and will be barred from appearing for the exam and their future will be at stake.

“Through the Vedike, we urge the state government to address the problems faced by Kannada medium aspirants,” he said. The aspirants said they could not score well, as there were many flaws in the Kannada translation.

