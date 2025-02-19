Three of family die by suicide over IPL betting in Mysuru

MYSURU: Three members of a family died by suicide at Ramanahalli here on Monday and Tuesday.

One of the family members’ involvement in IPL and online betting and borrowing money from lenders led to their suicide, according to sources.

Unable to bear his sister Merishilin’s harassment by money lenders, Joshi Antony ended his life near the cemetery at Ramanahalli on Monday.

Before ending his life, Joshi Anthony made a video blaming his twin brother Jobi Antony and sister-in-law Sharmila for the harassment faced by Merishilin. He sent the video to his niece before hanging himself at the cemetery, where his parents were buried.

Jobi Antony’s involvement in IPL and online betting and gambling made him borrow money from lenders and banks in Merishilin’s name.

As he was unable to clear the loans in the name of Merishilin, lenders began harassing her. This led to tension within the family. Frustrated by this, Joshi Antony ended his life.

After Joshi Anthony’ suicide, Merishilin filed a complaint against Jobi and Sharmila with Mysuru Rural police. As investigation progressed, Jobi and his wife died by suicide fearing legal consequences on Tuesday morning.

They were found hanging from the staircase railings of a water tank in Vijayanagar. Further investigation is on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)