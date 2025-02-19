Tweaking cell binding can improve ultrasound cancer treatment: Study

BENGALURU: Cells and spacing between them plays a crucial role for a healthy body. A team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Science shows that tweaking the spacing between the cells’ binding domain on the extracellular matrix (ECM) helps improve the efficiency of ultrasound treatment, which is used to kill cancer cells.

Researchers of the study ‘Nanoscale Ligand Spacing Regulates Mechanical Force - Induced Cancer Cell Killing’ explained that cells have surface receptors called integrins that bind to repetitive domains present on the ECM surrounding the cells, allowing them to grow and spread. The study by researchers from the Department of Bioengineering (BE), IISc, was also published in Nano Letters, on January 30, 2025.

Explaining the study paper, released on Tuesday, researchers noted that in a normal tissue, the spacing on the ECM is around 50-70 nanometres (nm), but in the tumour micro-environment, severe choking occurs due to excessive ECM secretion, which reduces the binding spacing to below 50nm.

Ajay Tijore, Assistant Professor in BE and co-author of the paper said: “We found more cancer cells being killed when the binding spacing is increased to around 50-70 nm.”

Similar to how people touch a surface to feel its texture, cancer cells need to ‘pinch’ the ECM by applying myosin forces to sense the ECM architecture. It was then realised that if there was a way to increase this spacing or mimic its effect, cancer cells might respond better to treatments, Tijore said.

The researchers collaborated with clinicians to test various medical combinations on oral cancer tissue samples. “Oral cancer is a major problem in India. There is a lot of ECM deposition, leading to swelling and inflammation, an extreme choking of the tumour micro-environment, which we are currently working on,” Tijore said.

S Manasa Veena, PhD student in BE and co-author, added, “While conducting experiments, we found literature on a drug called Cilengitide. It works by blocking integrin-ECM binding. It was one of the most widely studied drug and went to Phase III clinical trials, but failed.