BY Vijayendra seeks white paper on financial status of Karnataka government

BENGALURU: Alleging that the government is misusing funds and grants allotted for other purposes, BJP state president BY Vijayendra on Wednesday demanded that CM Siddaramaiah release a white paper on the financial status of his government.

Vijayendra alleged that the government releases money meant for guarantee schemes only during elections. They did it after the Lok Sabha polls were announced and now they are assuring to release the same ahead of Zilla and Taluk Panchayat polls. “The government needn’t pretend that all is well. Instead, it may issue a white paper,” he demanded.

Speaking to reporters, Vijayendra specified that while they are not opposed to the guarantee schemes, funds mobilised for other purposes have been misused. The funds allotted for the upliftment of Schedule Castes and Schedule Tribes have been diverted to guarantees. The leaders from these communities met the CM and urged him not to cause injustice to their people.

Vijayendra said that while on one hand, the government is unable to fix potholes in Bengaluru, on the other, it is talking about building a tunnel road. The MLAs are not receiving grants to develop their own constituencies, he added, warning the government to be prepared for a drought-like situation in Karnataka, with a drinking water crisis looming over some parts. “The government needs to address this immediately,” he said.

He further stated that there is a competition among party members who are eying the CM’s chair. A section of people are claiming that Siddaramaiah will complete a full five-year term as CM, but those who are giving such statements are also eying his post. “On the one hand, Congress leaders say the party high command is supreme, while on the other, they are warning the latter into listening to them. Karnataka will witness political developments in the next few days,” he added.

Vijayendra alleged that the government has increased prices in every sector. The property registration fees have been increased by 600 per cent, whereas property guidance value by 30 per cent. While the hospital service fee has been increased by 5 per cent, power tariffs have gone up by 14.5 per cent, and price of milk by 15 per cent. He pointed out that the Siddaramaiah government has taken loans to the tune of Rs 1.9 lakh crore in the last two years, and there have been arrears on the bills to be paid.