Congress brass non-committal on change in KPCC president

BENGALURU: There is much anticipation in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s coterie of ministers that the KPCC will soon have a new president, but it is said that the Congress high command is non-committal on this. The ministers plan to hold a ‘Shoshitara’ (oppressed) Samavesha rally and are lobbying hard for it.

Over the past few weeks, there has been a steady stream of leaders flying into New Delhi to meet the high command -- PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara have held talks and placed their demands. Apart from raising the issue of the KPCC president’s post and the Samavesha, Parameshwara lobbied strongly for his ‘Man Friday’ and former MLC MC Venugopal to be given the post of MLC. He also held talks with AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on this.

Since MC Venugopal hails from a backward class community, Parameshwara got the green signal from Siddaramaiah but was trying to convince the high command, a source told TNIE.

Parameshwara also put forth his demand for a change in portfolio, in the event of Siddaramaiah reshuffling his cabinet after the budget session, a source told TNIE. He is reportedly expecting the Revenue or Industries portfolio.

Recently, Satish Jarkiholi held a lengthy talk with AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala over a change in the KPCC president’s post. Surjewala suggested to Satish to wait for some time as the high command is in no mood to replace DCM DK Shivakumar, with polls to local bodies likely in April or May, according to a source.

Rajanna has also thrown his hat in the ring, but the high command is unlikely to consider him for the state chief’s post, given his alleged controversial remarks. “He showed his strength by being vocal and going to the media, but it will not work at the high command level,” a Congress leader remarked.

Nomination of MLCs

Besides MC Venugopal, the names of senior leader BL Shankar, youth leader Vinay Karthik, AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge’s supporter UB Venkatesh, KPCC spokesperson Ramesh Babu, and former Backward Classes Commission chairman Dr CS Dwarakanath are making the rounds for the four MLC seats that are vacant.

Lobbying is intense as the high command is likely to make its choice clear soon, according to sources.