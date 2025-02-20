J&K student accuses seniors of ragging in Vijayapura, varsity refutes claims

VIJAYAPURA: An MBBS student from the 2023 batch and resident of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir was allegedly ragged at Al-Amin Medical College and Hospital, Vijayapura. The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday evening during a cricket match on the college premises.

According to reports, Hamim accused senior students from the 2019 batch of ragging him. Sources indicate that Hamim, who captained his batch’s team, had an argument with seniors during the match.

The allegations surfaced after student leader of Jammu and Kashmir, Nasir Khuehami, posted on his ‘X’ account tagging PM Modi, Home Minister, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Karnataka CM, and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar. Following this, senior police officers, including officials from Vijayapura Rural Police Station, visited the college to investigate.

However, Dr. Jilani Awati, the medical superintendent of the college, refuted the claims, stating that the incident was a mere altercation between students from two teams during the annual gathering’s cricket match. He clarified that after the quarrel, Hamim might have informed the student leader of Kashmir about the incident.

“The student leader who is unaware of the full context, sought help by tagging officials on social media,” he said.

Superintendent of Police, Laxman Nimbargi said that five persons were arrested and case has been registered.