Karnataka government to distribute 10kg rice to Anna Bhagya beneficiaries from February

BENGALURU: The state government will start distributing 10kg of rice to beneficiaries of Anna Bhagya scheme from this month.

Till now, they were getting 5kg of rice and Rs 170 per person for the remaining 5kg under the scheme.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa told reporters here that the Congress had promised to provide 10kg of rice in its manifesto for the Assembly elections. Due to unavailability of rice, the Congress government could only distribute 5kg. In Karnataka, there are 1.53 crore ration card holders and 5.36 crore Anna Bhagya beneficiaries.

Muniyappa said for 2023-24, the state needed 27.48 lakh metric tonnes of rice. When the state government appealed to supply rice for Rs 34.60 a kg, the Centre did not, although it had adequate stocks. This forced the state government to give Rs 170 per person for 5kg of additional rice.

“The state government released Rs 10,452 crore between July 2023 and October 2024 to the beneficiaries,’’ he added.

The state government decided to procure rice from the Centre through the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS).

“As rice is available now, the Food Corporation of India has agreed to supply rice for Rs 22.50 a kg till June 2025,’’ he said.

The state has sought 2.10 lakh metric tonnes of rice per month at an estimated cost of Rs 536.71. Illegal ration cards will be identified and cancelled. Fair price shops, which distribute rice, will be inspected regularly.

“As promised, we will distribute 10kg of rice to each beneficiary from this month,’’ Muniyappa said.