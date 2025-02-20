MUDA scam case: Lokayukta gives clean chit to CM Siddaramaiah, wife

MYSURU: Karnataka Lokayukta has given a clean chit to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi, and two others in the alleged scam in allotment of sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

A notice was sent to complainant Snehamayi Krishna, an RTI activist, on Wednesday stating that he may challenge the Lokayukta probe report within a week before the designated magistrate.

The notice stated that the Lokayukta police conducted an investigation under various Sections of IPC, Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, and the Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act, 2011, against Siddaramaiah, Parvathi, Mallikarjuna Swamy (Parvathi’s brother) and land owner Devaraj and found that the case came under civil dispute.

I will continue my legal fight, says Snehamayi

The notice said no sufficient proof was found to substantiate the charges against Siddaramaiah, his wife and two others. The probe found no criminal wrongdoing by them. The Lokayukta will submit its final report to the high court.

The Lokayukta police stated that compensatory land allotment made by MUDA between 2016 and 2024 under its 50:50 scheme is being investigated. A report will be submitted to the court under Section 173 (8) of the CrPC after completing the probe. Lokayukta’s clean chit has come as a big relief to Siddaramaiah with the high court recently rejecting Snehamayi Krishna’s plea to transfer the case to CBI.

Reacting to the notice, Krishna said he had expected the same from the Lokayukta police. “The Lokayukta notice states that there is no proof to substantiate my allegations. Then, did I give them garbage? The CM is accused No 1 in the case. Therefore, it has proved that government officers under the CM naturally came to his rescue.

The Lokayukta officials acted against their conscience and defended the corrupt. They even deceived the Supreme Court. I will continue my legal fight. I will initiate action after studying the ‘B’ report submitted by the Lokayukta police,” he said.