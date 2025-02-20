New tech-based rovers to make land surveys a lot easier

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda distributed tech-based rovers to 465 land surveyors on Wednesday.

Gowda said the traditional method of surveying land has relied on chain measurements for ages, where surveyors, along with two assistants, had to work under the scorching Sun.

“While the traditional survey mechanism takes 70 minutes and drafting the map needs another three hours, these rovers can complete the process within 10 minutes,” he said.

Further, Gowda mentioned that survey work in the state was conducted only between 1830 and 1870, with limited resurveying done in 1967. Other than that no major surveys have taken place.

“It is shocking that even today, the same chain survey method used since 1806 is still in practice,’’ he added.