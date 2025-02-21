Cabinet nod for infrastructure projects, to fund expansion of IIIT-Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Siddaramaiah cabinet, besides approving the Karnataka Industrial Policy 2025-30, has given administrative approval to implement various infrastructure projects, including funding the expansion of infrastructure at IIIT-Bengaluru. It comes on the back of Invest Karnataka 2025 -- Global Investors’ Meet, which concluded last week.

Of the Rs 817-crore project, the State government will grant Rs 285.95 crore, 35 per cent of the project cost, making Rs 25 crore available for utilisation under the 2024-25 budget, and the remaining amount will be allocated in seven years. IIIT-B has to arrange the rest of the amount on its own, through CSR initiatives.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil informed the press that the cabinet has also decided to set up a cluster seed fund of Rs 75 crore to promote startups beyond Bengaluru, especially in Mysuru, Hubballi and Mangaluru.

It has also decided to set up a semi-conductor future accelerator lab 2.0 at Rs 70.805 crore by registering it as a Section 8 company, and the state will provide its share of Rs 50.33 crore between 2025 and 2030. This will create a conducive ecosystem for the sector.

It has also decided to outsource 306 skill trainers and ten professional coordinators at 306 government high schools in Kalyana Karnataka region, to implement the programme under National Skill Qualification Framework.

The Cabinet also approved the clean mobility policy to attract Rs 50,000 crore investments with an objective of generating 1 lakh jobs.

Other decisions