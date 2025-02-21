Even Gods can’t fix woes of Namma Bengaluru: Dy CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: “Even if the Gods descend, they can’t fix the city. The situation is that bad,” Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the portfolio of Bengaluru Development, said on Thursday.

In the same breath, he pitched for his ambitious tunnel road project and double-decker flyovers to ease Bengaluru’s traffic. He was speaking after inaugurating “Namma Raste 2025”, a three-day road design-oriented workshop and exhibition organised by BBMP.

He stressed the need to develop a robust futuristic plan. “Bengaluru is at a pivotal moment in transforming its transportation landscape, with expanding Metro, suburban rail, and bus networks offering a unique opportunity to create an integrated mobility ecosystem.

“Namma Raste 2025” will bring stakeholders together to reimagine the city’s mobility and enhanced connectivity, and address challenges in pedestrian and cyclist safety while fostering solutions for last-mile connectivity,” he said.

Releasing ‘Namma Raste’ (Our Roads), a handbook brought out in consultation with experts and suggestions from the public, Shivakumar said he aspires to make a Bengaluru for tomorrow.

The handbook outlines the best practices in road design, construction, operation and maintenance.

Shivakumar said the three-day event is being organised to come up with better road and footpath designs and find steps to ease traffic congestion, in association with various departments under one roof. “Namma Raste 2025 is about integrated multi-modal transportation systems that will play a vital role in creating a sustainable urban design.

The event will highlight different mobility aspects, including walkability, Non-Motorised Transport (NMT), and road infrastructure, demonstrating how robust data can inform better urban planning,” he said.

BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, special commissioner Avinash Menon Rajendran, BMRDA secretary Rajendra Cholan, engineer-in-chief BS Prahalad, WRI CEO Madhav Pai, Ashish Verma from Indian Institute of Science, and urban experts RK Mishra and Naresh Narasimhan were present.