Karnataka gets first woman Principal Chief Conservator of Forests

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Thursday issued orders appointing Meenakshi Negi as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Head of Forest Force (HOFF). She is currently only the second woman PCCF in the country. Maharashtra’s PCCF, HOFF is Shomita Biswas.

The country has seen many women PCCFs posted in other states earlier, including Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. It is, however, a first for Karnataka.

Meenakshi took charge from Brijesh Kumar Dikshit, who retired on January 31, 2025. PCCF, Wildlife, Subhash Malkhade was holding additional charge in the interim. Meenakshi had held the post of APCCF from 2015-18.

Meenakshi is to take charge on Friday. Asked what was top of her priority list, she said: “There are too many jobs on my list that I want to do. I will first take stock of the situation and then start working. I have planned many things.”

Till February 18, Meenakshi was holding the post of Member Secretary, National Commission for Women.

The officer, who belongs to the 1989-batch Indian Forest Service (IFS) cadre, has donned many hats. She joined service in Karnataka, holding many posts from 1993 to 2007, including wildlife, social forestry, territorial and working plan, before being posted on central deputation.

From 2007 to 2015, she worked under the Ministry of Ayush where she was posted as CEO of the National Medicinal Plant Board (NMPB), Deputy CEO of NMPB from 2013-15 and Director Ayush, from 2007-12. She was then posted back in Karnataka till 2023.

As Additional PCCF and Chief Operating Officer, CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority) from 2021-23, she restarted the tribal relocation programme in Kali Tiger Reserve.

From 2018-2021, she was posted as Commissioner Ayush, and was the first in India to initiate a study on medical plants, sanctioned by NMPB. She was also in charge of running the Aptamitra- Covid helpline, and Covid Care Centres in Ayurvedic hospitals in Karnataka.