Karnataka's Dandeli depot to begin e-auction of timber, gates to open for citizens

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Forest Department’s timber depot in Dandeli, one of the oldest depots in the state, is set to make a record once again. It is opening its gates for the e-auction of timber in which not just commercial establishments or contractors, but even citizens can participate.

The e-auction will be held from February 21, where close to 2,300 cubic metres of wood will be available for sale.

“Dandeli depot is one of the oldest in the country. Wood in most of the government bungalows, offices, and other spaces that even Britishers owned was from this depot. Wood from here was even used for various purposes during World War II.

The wood quality is unique—rich in oil content and grain formation—because of the terrain, soil, and environmental conditions. The rosewood from Dandeli is the most popular, which is in auction,” explained an official from the Kali Tiger Reserve.

According to forest department records, during the last financial year, the Dandeli timber depot contributed Rs 55 crore to the state exchequer. The sale of dead and fallen wood from the depot ranges between 2300- 3500 cubic metres,” the official added.

Explaining the different types of wood, the official said there are 15 to 20 types of wood that are available for e-auction across all the depots in the state. But from Dandeli, the varieties that are being put on auction include teak, rosewood, matti, nandi, jambe, and honne.

“Annually, around 5,000 cubic metres of wood is exposed for auction. However, only 2,300-3,500 cubic metres are offered. All the trees that are marked for removal from the forests of Anshi and Dandeli forest patches (Kali Tiger Reserve) are seasoned wood, which is dry.

Consumers do not have to wait for a long duration before utlising them. They have no cracks. The tree is approved in the working plan before it is removed from the forest wealth,” the official added.

Karnataka Forest Department’s timber depots are located in Mysuru, Yellapur, Shivamogga, Hunsur, Krishnagiri (Kodagu district), and Dandeli.