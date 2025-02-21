Union Minister Pralhad Joshi questions Congress over Trump’s ‘$21-m donation’ jibe

HUBBALLI : Union minister Pralhad Joshi has sought a reply from the Congress over the revelation made by US President Donald Trump, that a $21-million donation was once sent to India “to boost voter turnout”, in order to allegedly bring a different government to power.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Joshi asked who in India received such a large sum of money as donation. He demanded that the Congress reveal which external force was involved in interfering with India’s general election.

Overseas Indian Congress chairman Sam Pitroda had earlier claimed that the Grand Old Party had direct connections with billionnaire George Soros. Therefore, Joshi insisted that it was Congress leaders themselves who should clarify on the matter.

In response to Pitroda’s comment on China, the Union minister said, whether China is a hostile nation or not is a topic of discussion, but Pitroda is also the head of the Congress’ foreign affairs cell.

On the other hand, the Congress refuses to associate with his remark. Joshi wanted to know whether the Congress would remove Pitroda from the party and whether this matter would receive a clear answer.

The minister further stated that the Congress tried to undermine India’s electoral system by seeking support from external forces. He emphasised that the party must first apologise to the nation for it.