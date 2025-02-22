BJP, Congress exchange barbs over proposed milk price hike

BENGALURU: A war of words has erupted in Karnataka between the Opposition BJP and the ruling Congress over a proposal to hike milk prices.

BJP leader Dr CN Ashwath Narayan criticised the Congress government, alleging that its only guarantee to the people is price hikes. “If they increase the price, milk will cost Rs 47 per litre. The only guarantee of the Congress is ‘Price Hike, Price Hike, and more Price Hike’,” he said.

Reacting to the BJP’s criticism, Karnataka Chief Whip in the Legislative Council and Congress MLC Saleem Ahmed defended the government, stating that no final decision has been made yet and that price revisions are a routine process.

“The price has been increased from time to time, but no decision has been taken yet; only a proposal has been made. When the BJP was in power, prices of essential commodities also rose. They don’t have the courage to ask the PM to reduce fuel prices,” he remarked.

Ahmed claimed that the Congress government has successfully implemented all five of its major electoral guarantees, which has contributed to its recent victories in three bypolls. “There will be some increase for development, and people will accept it,” he added.

The proposed hike in milk prices comes amid broader concerns over inflation and rising costs of essential commodities. While the government maintains that any revision will be done in the public interest, the Opposition continues to target the administration over its economic policies.