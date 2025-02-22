Former PM, RS member Deve Gowda meets Jal Shakti minister, discusses water disputes in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Former PM and Rajya Sabha member HD Deve Gowda on Friday met Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil in New Delhi and discussed various water-related issues concerning Karnataka, including the state’s concern over it getting a raw deal in allocation of its share in various river-linking projects.

During the meeting, Gowda demanded that 25 tmcft of water be allocated to Karnataka in the Godavari-Krishna-Cauvery river linking project, to which Patil responded positively.

Gowda had recently expressed displeasure over the allocation of 15.891 tmcft of water of the 147 tmcft assessed as available for diversion and said that he would write to PM Narendra Modi to resolve the matter.

Apart from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu (40.93 tmcft), Telangana (45.061 tmcft), Andhra Pradesh (43.861 tmcft), and Puducherry (2.189 tmcft) were allocated their share.

Apart from this, quick approval of the state’s irrigation projects and provision of necessary grants were discussed.