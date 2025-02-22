Karnataka Government is giving Centre's share for schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission: Minister Priyank Kharge

MANGALURU: Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday challenged the BJP to raise its voice against the injustice faced by Kannadigas due to the central government’s failure to allocate sufficient funds, even for centrally sponsored schemes that require joint funding from both the Centre and the state.

Speaking to the media at Adyar near Mangaluru, Kharge said, “BJP is alleging that the state government has no money for guarantees and the upcoming budget. They have no work, and they are making such statements because they are jobless. They need to answer how much money the Centre is releasing for centrally sponsored schemes.”

He criticised the Centre for not providing Karnataka with its full share of funds, citing the Jal Jeevan Mission as an example. “The Centre is supposed to contribute Rs 3,600 crore, but it has only given Rs 517 crore. Since the Centre has failed to fulfil its commitment, the state government has stepped in and provided Rs 2,900 crore to ensure the drinking water project is not halted. The project carries their name, but the money is ours,” he remarked.