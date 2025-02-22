Karnataka Government is giving Centre's share for schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission: Minister Priyank Kharge

MANGALURU: Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday challenged the BJP to raise its voice against the injustice faced by Kannadigas due to the central government’s failure to allocate sufficient funds, even for centrally sponsored schemes that require joint funding from both the Centre and the state.
Speaking to the media at Adyar near Mangaluru, Kharge said, “BJP is alleging that the state government has no money for guarantees and the upcoming budget. They have no work, and they are making such statements because they are jobless. They need to answer how much money the Centre is releasing for centrally sponsored schemes.”
He criticised the Centre for not providing Karnataka with its full share of funds, citing the Jal Jeevan Mission as an example. “The Centre is supposed to contribute Rs 3,600 crore, but it has only given Rs 517 crore. Since the Centre has failed to fulfil its commitment, the state government has stepped in and provided Rs 2,900 crore to ensure the drinking water project is not halted. The project carries their name, but the money is ours,” he remarked.
Kharge also accused the Centre of neglecting Karnataka despite the state being one of the highest tax contributors. “If you contribute Rs 100 in taxes, the Centre gives only Rs 13 in return, while states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar receive Rs 200 to Rs 300. Is this justice? If BJP has any shame, they should raise their voice against this injustice towards Kannadigas,” he demanded.
Addressing the delay in the disbursal of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, the minister assured that the issue had already been clarified by Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. He also hit out at the BJP for calling these initiatives “freebies.” “Even their own party workers are benefiting from these guarantee schemes,” he pointed out.
When asked about the recent meetings of ministers, including DCM D K Shivakumar, with the party high command, Kharge defended the visits. “As a minister, should I meet our high command or Keshava Kripa? Can I meet Narendra Modi or J P Nadda? I am supposed to meet Randeep Surjewala, K C Venugopal, Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi. If I don’t meet my high command, who else will?” he questioned.
Regarding speculation about a change in the chief minister’s post, he dismissed the rumours. “I am aware of what happens at the AICC level, and no such discussions are taking place. D K Shivakumar has said the next election will be fought under his leadership. He is a senior leader. We fight elections under mass leadership. At present, D K Shivakumar is the DCM and KPCC president. We will contest elections under the leadership of D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah,” he asserted.
Reacting to PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s comments about D K Shivakumar being in the race for the CM’s post, Kharge responded, “I do not know what he has said. But as of now, Siddaramaiah is the CM, D K Shivakumar is the DCM and KPCC president, Satish Jarkiholi is the PWD minister, and I am the Panchayat Raj minister. The high command has assigned us responsibilities, and we will abide by them. Changes in the CM, KPCC, and RDPR ministry posts cannot happen based on media statements.”
Kharge also revealed that the AICC had sought report cards from state leaders to assess how many promises from the manifesto had been fulfilled and how many new schemes had been implemented. “Report cards are given to only two people—the high command and the public,” he added.
Commenting on his recent statement about increasing racism in Bengaluru, Kharge explained, “There is immense migration to Bengaluru due to the employment opportunities we are creating. Naturally, people from different parts of the country are coming in. All we are asking is that when you are in Karnataka or Bengaluru, please respect our practices, language, culture, and food habits—just as we do when we visit other states. Let’s all live together. We are inclusive, and everyone has the right to live anywhere, but not at the cost of our dignity.”