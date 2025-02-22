Marathi-speaking group assaults KSRTC conductor over language dispute in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: The ongoing Marathi-Kannada language dispute escalated once again on the border as a group of Marathi-speaking miscreants assaulted a KSRTC bus conductor for not conversing with them in Marathi while on duty. The incident occurred on Friday when the bus was traveling from Belagavi city to Balekundri.

According to reports, the altercation began when a woman passenger asked for a ticket in Marathi, stating that she did not require one as her travel was free. When conductor Mahadev Hukkeri responded that he did not understand Marathi and requested her to speak in Kannada, an argument ensued. This verbal confrontation soon intensified, leading to heated exchanges between the conductor and some Marathi-speaking passengers.

The conductor later told TNIE that after his dispute with two passengers, he was threatened by others who warned him of dire consequences upon reaching Balekundri. When the bus arrived at its destination, a large group of people entered and began assaulting him. They slapped and abused him, criticizing him for not speaking in Marathi with the passengers. A video of the attack quickly went viral on social media platforms in Belagavi.

Hukkeri sustained injuries during the assault and pleaded with the attackers to spare him, but they ignored his requests. He was later taken to Belagavi Civil Hospital for treatment, where he spoke to the media, breaking down in tears as he recalled the horrifying incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohan Jagadish confirmed that the attackers had insisted the conductor learn Marathi before assaulting him and the bus driver at Balekundri. He stated that a case had been registered at Marihal police station and assured that all the culprits would be arrested. A detailed report on the incident will be submitted to Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang, and necessary measures will be taken to prevent such occurrences in the future.

The attack has sparked strong reactions from various Kannada organizations. Deepak Gudganatti, a prominent Kannada leader, condemned the incident and urged the police and state government to take serious action against the attackers. He said the need for stringent measures to ensure the safety of Kannada-speaking individuals and government employees in the region.