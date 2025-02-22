With or without Gods, it’s up to us to save Namma Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, has kicked up a storm with his “Even Gods can’t save Bengaluru” statement on Thursday. He is right. For a city referred to as a “Paradise”, when it was much smaller in size, to evolve into such a mess — thanks to humans flocking to the city and expanding it haphazardly at a record-beating rate — must be a challenge now even for the Gods to come down to salvage it.

Predictably, there is already a degree of political excitement to read deep into Shivakumar’s statement, ironically made at an event in which he himself released a handbook called “Namma Raste Kaipidi: Towards Safe, Inclusive and Resilient Roads in Bengaluru”.

The handbook has been brought out by a 10-member expert committee headed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Engineer-in-Chief. It deals with a scientific and systematic approach to project planning, design, engineering, and operation and maintenance with the objective of improving city roads, decongesting the city and improving Namma Bengaluru’s civic quality, while aiming at better quality of life for its citizens. Shivakumar called it the “Constitution for all the (BBMP) engineers to follow”.

There may be something to Shivakumar doubting the “ability of the Gods” to save Bengaluru just days after taking a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. May be, he as Bengaluru Development Minister sees the humongous problem the city faces as an acute challenge — which yielded him the opportunity to re-illuminate his pet project of tunnel roads and double-decker roads as the much-wanted solutions to Bengaluru’s woes.

If that is true, and going by the scientific explanations of transport and urban mobility experts, if tunnel roads and double-deckers are attempted, “Only God can save Bengaluru now” could be the collective gasp of 1.40 crore Bengalureans.

A December 2024 research report from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), “Scenario Evaluation for the Proposed Sub-Urban Rail Network and Metro Rail Network for Bangalore Metropolitan Region”, prepared by Prof Ashish Verma, Professor (Transport Systems Engineering), and Convenor, IISc Sustainable Transportation (IST) Lab, and his three research scholars, reveals that “double-decker roads and tunnel corridors, despite offering localised travel time reductions, encourage private vehicle usage, reduce public transit ridership, and exacerbate environmental and social disparities.”