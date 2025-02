BELAGAVI: The attack on a KSRTC bus conductor at Balekundri (KH) village in Belagavi taluk for not speaking Marathi with passengers has become a major issue with police filing a POCSO case against him on a complaint by a minor girl on Friday night and several Kannada organisations staging protests on Saturday.

Marihal police arrested four people, including a minor, in connection with the attack on the conductor. They were produced before a local court, which remanded three of them in judicial custody for 14 days. The three accused were sent to Hindalga jail on Saturday afternoon.

Activists of various Kannada organisations, including Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), staged protests seeking action against those who had assaulted the conductor. Criticising the police for filing a “false” POCSO case against the conductor, they said it should be withdrawn immediately.

The KRV activists blocked the Bagalkot-Belagavi highway, disrupting traffic for almost one hour. They were taken into police custody and released later.

KRV leader Deepak Gudaganatti accused the police of acting under pressure. “No elected representative has spoken in favour of the conductor. If this continues, politicians ignoring Kannadigas will face consequences in the coming elections,” he said.

Mahadevappa Hukkeri, the injured conductor, who is being treated in Belagavi Institute of Medical Science (BIMS) Hospital, said, “At least seven people assaulted me. They prevented me from getting off the bus. All are from Balekundri village. I have suffered internal injuries. I have been working on this route for 16 years, but never faced any problem.”

Meanwhile, the minor girl, in her complaint with Marihal police, alleged that the conductor attempted to molest her on the bus. Mahadevappa, however, denied the allegation.

‘A false case to mislead investigation’

Mahadevappa said, “The girl is as young as my daughter. This is a false case meant to mislead police investigation.”