BJP leader Basanagouda Yatna camp still confident of replacing BY Vijayendra as party chief in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Even as the BJP central disciplinary committee issued show cause notice to senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, his camp continues its campaign to have BY Vijayendra replaced from the post of the party’s state president.

According to sources, Vijayendra is likely to continue as the state unit chief and an announcement is expected soon. But former minister Kumar Bangarappa of the Yatnal camp has asserted that they will continue their effort to stop Vijayendra from remaining the president.

“We have not backed down from our decision to field a candidate from our faction for the post of BJP state president. We will field a candidate if the elections are held,” he told reporters here on Saturday.

“Certainly, there will be a change in the BJP state president as we have informed the high command about the developments in our state. We are not backing down from our decision. We will contest the state presidential election,” he added.

He hoped that the election in charge of the state, Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, would arrive to conduct the poll process. “Yatnal has replied to the notice and we are with him. None of us is disturbed by the high command’s notice.

Our argument will remain until the elections. The RSS and the high command will make the right decision. If the high command considers me, I am ready to become the state president,” he said. “The party organisation in the state BJP has collapsed. It is leaning towards one side. It should be fixed,” he added.